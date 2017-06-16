Moose runs through New Hampshire neighborhood

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - A moose was on the loose in New Hampshire.

It ran several miles through a Concord suburb.

In the video above you can see the animal running in the middle of the road.

It eventually ended up near I-93.

Animal control officers were then able to lead the moose to a wooded area and tranquilize it before putting it into a trailer.

They were able to take the animal to the western part of the state and release it.

