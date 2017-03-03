More bomb threats made against Jewish Centers in U.S.

Dozens of threatening calls have been made to Jewish centers across the country.

In all, more than 100 bomb threats have been called in to centers and schools in 33 states in the U.S. and Canada.

Sources believe many of the calls originated from overseas and the sex of the threatening callers varied.

Some of them were automated while other were made by a real person.

So far, there have been no reports of any device found at any of the sites.

All of this happening while numerous Jewish centers and cemeteries across the country have been targeted by vandals.

Both the FBI and the Justice Department are investigating.

President Trump denounced the threats in his address to Congress on Tuesday night.

Meanwhile, hundreds gathered near New York City for a vigil to condemn hatred and promote peace.

It was held near the site of a Jewish Center that received a bomb threat this week.

Faith leaders and members of the community braved the cold temperatures and joined forces to denounce anti-Semitic violence.

