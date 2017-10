(WHDH) — Dunkin’ Donuts is dropping a dozen of its doughnut options across the country starting at the end of the month.

It’s still unclear which flavors are getting the axe.

The company said it will use feedback from customers, franchisees and employees to help guide future menu options.

