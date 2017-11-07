More retailers announce closures for Thanksgiving Day

(WHDH) – Many stores in recent years have tried to appeal to holiday shoppers by opening on Thanksgiving day, rather than waiting for Black Friday.

Now as many retailers have been faced with backlash from both the public and employees for opening on a holiday traditionally spent with family, more stores are starting to announce that they will NOT open on Thanksgiving.

BestBlackFriday.com conducted a survey of over 500 shoppers, asking how they felt about stores being open on Thanksgiving Day. Only 16 percent of those surveyed responded positively to the move, while over 56 percent of people said they disliked the idea.

Fox 13 reports that almost 60 regional and national chains have said they will remain closed on Thursday, November 23.

The list so far includes:

A.C. Moore

Abt Electronics

Academy Sports + Outdoors

Ace Hardware

At Home

BJ’s Wholesale Club

Blain’s Farm and Fleet

Burlington

Cost Plus World Market

Costco

Craft Warehouse

Crate and Barrel

Dillard’s

dressbarn

DSW – Designer Shoe Warehouse

Ethan Allen

Gardner-White Furniture

Guitar Center

H&M

Half Price Books

Harbor Freight

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

HomeGoods

Homesense

IKEA

JOANN Fabric and Craft Stores

Jos. A. Bank

La-Z-Boy (all corporately owned stores)

Lowe’s

Marshalls

Mattress Firm

Micro Center

Mills Fleet Farm

Music & Arts

Neiman Marcus

Nordstrom

Nordstrom Rack

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Outdoor Research (closed Black Friday too)

P.C. Richard & Son

Party City

Patagonia

Petco

PetSmart

Pier 1 Imports

Publix

Raymour & Flanigan Furniture

REI (closed Black Friday too)

Sam’s Club

Sears Hometown Stores

Shoe Carnival

Sierra Trading Post

Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sprint (Corporate & Dealer Owned Stores; Mall Kiosks May Open)

Staples

Stein Mart

Sur La Table

The Container Store

The Original Mattress Factory

TJ Maxx

Tractor Supply

Trollbeads

Von Maur

West Marine

The following stores have been closed on Thanksgiving for the past several years, but have not yet announced their decisions for Nov. 23:

American Girl

AT&T

Barnes & Noble

Big 5 Sporting Goods

Bed Bath & Beyond

Bloomingdale’s

Christmas Tree Shops

Navy Exchange

Saks Fifth Avenue

Talbots

