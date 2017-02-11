BOSTON (AP) — The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for much of New England beginning Sunday.

The warning is in effect from 7 a.m. Sunday to 7 p.m. Monday and includes Massachusetts and parts of northern Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Snow is expected to begin Sunday morning. The snow and sleet could mix with rain on Sunday afternoon before turning back to snow on Sunday night.

Correction: Winter Storm Warning in effect from 7am Sunday to 7pm Monday. #7News pic.twitter.com/vXFpxU4owD — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 11, 2017

Also a Blizzard Watch for late Sunday through Monday evening. Heavy snow, strong wind, white-out conditions poss. pic.twitter.com/xBgUJ4RpwP — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 11, 2017

The snow comes as the Northeast was just finished digging out from a Thursday winter storm that dumped a foot or more of snow and canceled schools and grounded flights along the New York-to-Boston corridor on Thursday, and after another layer of snow that dropped throughout New England late Friday night and early Saturday.

Latest thinking on snow totals by midday Monday. Starts as mix for coast & Cape midday Sun, flips to snow overnight. pic.twitter.com/SxeBAfAF7m — Bri Eggers (@BriEggers) February 11, 2017

