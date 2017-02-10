More snow on the way? Weekend to bring 2 chances for wintry weather

BOSTON (WHDH) - There will be the potential for wintry weather on both Saturday and Sunday after a massive storm dumped nearly 20 inches of snow in many towns across Massachusetts on Thursday.

Friday will feature freezing temperatures in the teens before another system packing snow moves into the region on Saturday morning.

Saturday’s system is expected to drop one to three inches of snow. The snow will fall during the early morning hours before moving out by the afternoon.

Most of Boston can expect about two inches, with a better chance for three inches across the Metro West region, as well as north of Route 128. Northern Worcester County could see three to four inches, with an isolated five inches of snow possible in the Worcester Hills.

Sunday will again bring another chance for snow, rain and a wintry mix.

The main thump of snow will come late into the overnight hours Sunday. It’s expected to continue into Monday morning.

The snow appears as if it will impact the Monday morning commute.

