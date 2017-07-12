More than 1,200 nurses strike at Boston’s Tufts Medical Center

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 1,200 Nurses at Tufts Medical Center in Boston on strike for one day Wednesday after talks between their union and hospital administrators about staffing levels, pay and benefits failed.

At 7 a.m., the nurses walked out to form picket lines, marking the largest strike in Boston in decades. Nurses said negotiations have gone on for 15 months with no agreement reached. The hospital has hired replacement nurses to work at the hospital for five days.

Workers told 7News they feel there is not enough nurses or specialized nurses at the hospital. They also said wages at Tufts Medical Center are not competitive, making it hard to keep and hire nurses.

Barbara Tiller, of the Massachusetts Nurse’s Association (MNA), said nurses at Tufts are the lowest paid in the city.

“Nurses will come, we’ll train them and then they will leave within a year or two and go to hospitals where they can make three to eight dollars more an hour under better working conditions and better benefits,” said Tiller.

Nurses said they also want better and “responsible” retirement benefits.

The strike is set to end at 6:59 a.m. on Thursday. But nurses claim the hospital has threatened to lock them out for the next four days.

Tufts Medical Center issued the following statement:

“The MNA had an opportunity to reach an agreement tonight; they instead chose to strike and have our nurses walk out on patients. We went to the table today and offered a path forward that met the needs of our nurses. The union recycled their retirement proposal that is risky for nurses and expensive for the hospital. We have more than 320 experienced nurses here to care for patients beginning tomorrow morning. We will deliver the same exceptional care that we always have at Tufts Medical Center.”

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)