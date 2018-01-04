More than 15 inches of snow falls in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, Mass. (WHDH) — Residents in Bridgewater have a big cleanup ahead after more than 15 inches of snow fell Thursday, one of the highest totals from the snowstorm.

The snow left roads slick and made traveling treacherous. Many drivers spunout or were left stuck by the side of the road.

Temperatures are expected to drop to some of the coldest temperatures of the season Friday, leaving residents scrambling to shovel before everything freezes over.

