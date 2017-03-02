More than 2 million in damage to building after fire in Haverhill

HAVERHILL, MA (WHDH) - Clean up continued Thursday morning after a huge fire destroyed an athletic complex in Haverhill.

Flames broke out at the Cedardale Athletic Complex shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Crews worked through the day Wednesday trying to put out the hot spots.

Damage is estimated at more than two million dollars, but the owner said he will rebuild.

