More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan’s hot dogs recalled

BOSTON (WHDH) - More than 200,000 pounds of Nathan’s and Curtis hot dogs have been recalled due to contamination fears.

About 210,606 pounds of ready-to-eat hot dog products were recalled because the company says they may be contaminated with metal.

The following products are subject to recall:

• 14 oz. sealed film packages containing “Nathan’s SKINLESS 8 BEEF FRANKS,” with a Use By date of Aug. 19, 2017.

• 16 oz. sealed film packages containing “Curtis BEEF MASTER Beef Franks,” with a Use By date of June 15, 2017.

The hot dogs subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 296” on the side of the package. The items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The company says it has received three complaints regarding metal objects in the hot dog packages, but no injuries have been reported.

