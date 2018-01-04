More than 25,000 in Massachusetts without power

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s ferocious storm has knocked out power to about 25,000 people in Massachusetts.
Carver, Dennis, Bourne, Brewster, Gloucester, Rockport have the highest percentages of homes without power.
MEMA says scattered and isolated outages have been reported across the state.
The outages are a cause for concern with extreme cold set to grip the region on Friday.
To view Eversouce outages, click here. To view National Grid outages, click here.
