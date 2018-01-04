More than 25,000 in Massachusetts without power

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thursday’s ferocious storm has knocked out power to about 25,000 people in Massachusetts.

Power outages up 25% in the past hour. 25,000 homes now without power statewide. Carver, Dennis, Bourne, Brewster, Gloucester, Rockport have highest percentages of homes without power. — Steve Tellier 7NEWS (@stellier7news) January 4, 2018

Carver, Dennis, Bourne, Brewster, Gloucester, Rockport have the highest percentages of homes without power.

MEMA says scattered and isolated outages have been reported across the state.

Power outages remain a concern into this evening with strong winds especially across SE Mass. Cold moves in late tonight, making outages even more of a concern. #7News pic.twitter.com/bXtmiFUHj9 — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 4, 2018

The outages are a cause for concern with extreme cold set to grip the region on Friday.

Dangerous cold returns behind today's powerful Nor'easter. Plan ahead for the cold! #7News pic.twitter.com/J8X001s2eO — Wren Clair (@WrenClair7) January 4, 2018

To view Eversouce outages, click here. To view National Grid outages, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)