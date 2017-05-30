More than 30 charged in Massachusetts drug sweep

LAWRENCE, MA (WHDH) - More than two dozen people were arrested Tuesday in a federal drug sweep, which authorities say was part of a yearlong investigation aimed at attacking the fentanyl and heroin problem in the Lawrence area.

Thirty individuals were charged with federal drug, gun and immigration charges and two others have been charged with state drug and gun charges for their role in the distribution of fentanyl, heroin and cocaine, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced.

Those arrested as part of “Operation Bad Company” are alleged to have controlled and managed a “lucrative and sophisticated” drug trafficking and distribution ring in the region.

More than 200 federal, state and local law enforcement officers were involved in the sweep.

View a full list of those who were charged in federal indictments below:

Juan Anibal Patrone, a/k/a Juan Anibal, a/k/a Juan Anibal Patrone-Gonzalez, a/k/a Flaco, a/k/a Poppo, a/k/a Carlos, 26, a resident of Lawrence, dual citizen of the Dominican Republic and Italy

Domingo Gonzalez Martinez, a/k/a Guega, 26, a resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic

Oscar Francisco Marcano Valverde, a/k/a Oscar Marcado, a/k/a Oscar Malcano, 38, a Dominican national and former resident of Haverhill, currently in custody at Bristol County House of Corrections

Josuel Moises Patrone-Gonzalez, a/k/a Coqui, a/k/a Kiko, 22, resident of Lawrence, dual citizen of the Dominican Republic and Italy

Luis F. Lugo, 20, of Lawrence

Victor Alexander Gonzalez-Gonzalez, a/k/a Alex, 24, Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Daniel Diaz, 34, of Lawrence, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections

Luis A. Perez-Tomassini, 29 of Lawrence

Leonel Vives, 30, of Methuen

Santo Marino Nivar-Tejeda, a/k/a Mello, 46, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Andreury Fana Burgos, a/k/a Andreury Fanas, 21, a resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic

Lacey Picariello, 33, of Burlington

Matthew Shover, 29, of Sandown, New Hampshire, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections

Rafael Omar Arias-Rodriguez, a/k/a Prieto Tita, 37, of Lawrence

Rafael Arce, 46, of Lawrence

Reynaldo Duran Lora, 23, of Lawrence

Stacey Littlefield, 41, of Rochester, New Hampshire

Melvin Weatherspoon, 57, of Rochester, New Hampshire

Euclides Alcantara, 49, a resident of Methuen, from the Dominican Republic

Ramon Gonzalez Nival, a/k/a Santo Ramon Gonzalez Nivar, a/k/a Santo Marino Gonzalez-Nival, a/k/a Santo Marino Guerrero Ruiz, a/k/a Luis Rivera, a/k/a Richard Romero, a/k/a Ismael Rivera-Ayala, a/k/a Caballito, a/k/a Ramoncito, a/k/a Caballo, 40, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Jose Rosado Sanchez, a/k/a Chiquito, a/k/a Pequeno, a/k/a Luis D. Resto, a/k/a Timothy O’Leary, a/k/a Luis Vega Martinez, 46 (true identity unknown)

Julio Baez Gonzalez, a/k/a Manolo, 34, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Ruddy Rafael Soto Lara, a/k/a Flor Saez Guzman, a/k/a Yernan Freight, a/k/a Rafael Ruddy, a/k/a Manuel Gonzalez, a/k/a Flor Saez, a/k/a Jorge Navarez, a/k/a Peje, 38, a Dominican national, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections

Geronimo Confesor Gonzalez Nivar, a/k/a Geronimo Gonzalez-Nival, a/k/a Geronimo Ruiz-Gonzalez; a/k/a Alexie, a/k/a Jaboa, 35, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Carlos Hernandez, a/k/a Gordo, 34, of Lawrence, currently in custody at Essex House of Corrections

Rory Connolly, 33, of Manchester, New Hampshire

Bernaldo Rosario Santiago, a/k/a Bori, 25, of Lowell

Diosmary Burgos, 39, resident of Lawrence, from the Dominican Republic

Caonablo Mayobanex Pol Montero, a/k/a Cesar Eliel Echavarria Navarez, a/k/a Ely Manzano, a/k/a Mayo Baney Pol; a/k/a Mayo Pol; a/k/a Eddie Soto; a/k/a Jorge Mercado; a/k/a Israel Cortes; a/k/a Israel Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Guerra Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Cortez; a/k/a Israel P. Cortez; a/k/a Ismael Guerra; a/k/a Jorge L. Santiago; a/k/a Albertoz Vasquez; a/k/a Mayo Baney Montero; a/k/a Mayo Bane Montero; a/k/a Bani, 45, a Dominican national residing in Lawrence

Shawn Keefe, 27, of Lowell

The Essex County District Attorney’s Office charged the following individuals with distribution of fentanyl:

Leonny Burgos, of Lawrence

Miriam Roche, of Lawrence

United States Attorney William Weinreb is prosecuting the case.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)