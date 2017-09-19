More than 40 Massachusetts museums offering free admission this weekend

BOSTON (WHDH) - Bay Staters can gain free entry on Saturday to dozens of museums across Massachusetts thanks to “Museum Day Live!”

Museum Day Live! is an annual celebration of “boundless curiosity” hosted by Smithsonian magazine.

More than 40 participating museums and cultural institutions in Massachusetts will provide entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day Live! ticket. One ticket will provide admission for two people.

Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts is among the many which will be participating.

To view a full list of participating museums, click here. To download a ticket, click here.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)