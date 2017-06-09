More than $570M in fentanyl chemical seized from Massachusetts storage facility

NORTHBOROUGH (WHDH) - Federal agents in Massachusetts last week seized more than $570 million worth of a chemical used in the production of fentanyl, which is a powerful synthetic opioid.

The DEA New England Field Division and the United States Attorney’s Office announced Friday that agents seized 50 kilograms of a fentanyl precursor chemical on May 25 from a storage facility in Northborough.

If converted, the chemical could yield up to 19 million fentanyl tablets, with an estimated street value of over $570 million, officials said.

The bust is believed to be the DEA’s largest seizure of a fentanyl precursor in recent years.

No additional details were immediately available.

Fentanyl is said to be 50-100 times more potent than morphine.

