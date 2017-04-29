More than 600 participating in annual Charles River Cleanup

BOSTON (AP) — More than 600 volunteers are participating in the 17th annual Earth Day Charles River Cleanup.

The volunteers will be picking up trash Saturday at over 100 different sites along the Charles River and its tributaries.

Since 2000, the Esplanade Association has partnered with the Charles River Watershed Association to coordinate the event.

An estimated 50 tons of litter was removed at last year’s event.

The volunteers come from more than 100 neighborhood, school, religious and corporate groups.

