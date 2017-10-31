(WHDH) — Thousands of people woke up Monday without power after hurricane-force wind gusts and soaking rain slammed Massachusetts overnight, leaving behind widespread damage.

Many remain without power Tuesday as crews continue to work on the lines.

81,000 customers were without power as of 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials said downed power lines and wires made restoring electricity difficult.

