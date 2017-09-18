QUEENS, NY — More than a dozen people were hurt after two buses crashed in Queens, New York.

Pictures from the scene show over 20 firefighters assisting passengers outside of the buses.

According to officials, 16 people face injuries after a city bus and a charter bus collided into each other.

#FDNY members are removing passengers from the buses – 16 reported injuries at this time. pic.twitter.com/wBU6NDT926 — FDNY (@FDNY) September 18, 2017

The force of the collision sent one of the buses into a restaurant, causing a fire.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

