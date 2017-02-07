More than a foot of snow expected as major storm moves into region

BOSTON (WHDH) - A major winter storm tracking toward New England is expected to dump up to a foot of snow across most of Massachusetts on Thursday.

A winter storm warning is in effect, covering the entire state. A blizzard warning has been issued for Cape Cod and the Islands, and for points along the South Coast and South Shore.

Temperatures were in the 50s on Wednesday, but conditions will change rapidly during the overnight hours as heavy snow moves in.

Flakes will begin to fly for most people starting at around 7 a.m., with the strongest snow moving into the region from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Over a foot of plowable snow could fall in some areas. Most areas will see 12-16 inches, including the city of Boston. The storm is expected to impact both the morning and evening commutes.

Areas south of Worcester and extending as far as Providence and Hartford could see as much as 20 inches of snow locally.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh declared a snow emergency Thursday and announced that school would be closed.

Emergency crews were out in full force Thursday morning, treating roads ahead of the storm.

Temps will stay in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph, leading to power outages.

Temps will stay in the low 20s and upper teens throughout the afternoon. Winds could gust up to 50 mph, leading to power outages.

Motorists should expect major travel disruptions. Blowing and drifting snow is expected. Travel conditions will be poor throughout the day. MassDOT officials are asking the public to stay off the roads. Gov. Charlie Baker asked all residents to stay home if possible.

The snow is expected to come to an end Thursday night. Freezing rain could linger in areas along the New Hampshire line.

Many communities announced parking restrictions in advance of the storm, and some school systems canceled classes on Thursday.

