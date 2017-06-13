More than two dozen displaced after early-morning fire in Revere

REVERE, MA (WHDH) - REVERE, MA (WHDH) – A massive fire early Tuesday morning in Revere destroyed a pair of homes, damaged five others and left dozens without a place to live.

Residents on Taft Street say they were woken up around 3:45 a.m. to the sight of flames shooting high into the night sky.

“It was a wall of flame. I mean a wall of flame,” one resident told 7News. “The heat was so intense it was crazy.”

Crews were called to the scene around 4:15 a.m. to battle the four-alarm fire, which torched homes near the scene of where a tornado touched down two years ago.

“I heard a bang. I thought there was a car accident,” another resident said.

Officials say two homes were completely destroyed. Several other homes were evacuated as a precaution.

“Fire companies did a really tremendous job,” said Revere Fire Chief Christopher Bright. “They had their hands full and this could have been a situation I think. where you would’ve lost a lot more houses.”

One firefighter was injured, but officials say the injuries are non-life threatening. No other injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is assisting 18 people who are still displaced this evening.

Bright says crews had issues fighting the fire because some hydrants in the area were not functioning properly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

