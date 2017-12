(WHDH) — More than two dozen people were injured in a bus crash in San Francisco, California.

Officials said the bus overturned after hitting the median wall along the highway on Friday night.

Four people suffered serious injuries, and 16 others had minor injuries.

Officials said the crash is an ongoing investigation.

