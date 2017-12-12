(WHDH) — A storm packing snow and ice is expected to create a slippery mess in some parts of Massachusetts and New Hampshire during the morning commute Tuesday.

The National Weather Service issued a winter weather advisory for Western Massachusetts, including Franklin County, Hampden County, Hampshire County, Worcester County and Middlesex County.

Winter weather advisory inland today until 1pm through Worcester County. Later deeper interior. #7news pic.twitter.com/P0uQa0DF9R — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 12, 2017

Periods of snow, sleet and freezing rain will cause traffic difficulties. Motorists are urged to plan on slippery spots during the morning commute.

Western Massachusetts could see 2 to 4 inches of snow, while other parts of the state could see a coating to 2 inches of snow topped with freezing rain.

Not a big snow maker, but a coating to a couple inches northwest of 495. Coating between 128-495. #7news pic.twitter.com/p7YHRjczOo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 12, 2017

Not a big snow maker, but a coating to a couple inches northwest of 495. Coating between 128-495. #7news pic.twitter.com/p7YHRjczOo — Chris Lambert (@clamberton7) December 12, 2017

A winter storm watch is in effect for much of New Hampshire until 1 a.m. Wednesday.

The heaviest snows will be over central and northern New Hampshire, according to the NWS. Snow accumulations of 7 to 10 inches, with localized amounts up to 12 inches, are expected.

Plan on difficult travel conditions, including during the evening commute, in the Granite State.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)