‘Most-Wanted’ suspect accused of stabbing dog, assaulting woman nabbed in Pennsylvania

(WHDH) — State police say a Massachusetts man wanted for allegedly stabbing a dog and assaulting a woman in Taunton last month was nabbed on Sunday in Pennsylvania.

Thomas Vargus, a “Most-Wanted” fugitive, had been on the run since an incident on Sept. 18 in which he randomly attacked a dog and woman with a machete on Church Street, according to police. The dog and woman both survived the attack thanks to witnesses who intervened.

Police say troopers and officers recently developed information that suggested Vargus might be living in the town of Marcus Hook. The intelligence suggested he was staying with a convicted felon and member of the Pagan Outlaws motorcycle gang who was well-known to local police.

A patrol officer spotted Vargus at a local diner. The 45-year-old was later arrested without incident.

Police say Vargus had regrown his hair and was growing facial hair in an effort to cover up his distinctive tattoos.

