PHOENIX (WHDH) – A mother and her three children were killed after their Arizona home caught fire, early Wednesday.

Fire officials say it appears the family tried to escape. Crews initially found the woman and two boys, who were believed to be in middle school. A teenage girl was later found.

The heat from the home was on the hottest crews had seen, according to investigators.

Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.

