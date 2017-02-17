Mother accused of strangling 12-year-old daughter

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A Nashua woman is facing charges after police said she strangled her 12-year-old daughter.

Police arrested 40-year-old Aimee Busby on Thursday at an apartment on Lund Road, charging her with second degree assault.

Investigators learned of the alleged assault on Feb. 13 and were granted an arrest warrant.

The teen did not sustain serious injuries.

Busby was released on $1,500 bail. She is scheduled to be arraigned at a Nashua Court on Friday.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)