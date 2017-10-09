ESTES PARK, CO (WHDH) — A mother bear and her two cubs broke into a Colorado pizza shop to snack on some dough and salami.

Video surveillance showed the bears ripping out a drive-thru window to make way into Antonio’s Real New York Pizza.

The store said that every dumpster in town is now bear proof, leaving the animals searching for food in homes, cars and businesses.

“While I don’t advocate feeding wildlife in any way, I believe it would have been much better to have left the old dumpster tops in place because they wouldn’t become desperate enough to break into houses or businesses and the damage in dollars would be much lower,” the shop’s Facebook post read.

The business planned on opening at noon after cleaning and fixing the shop.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)