PLYMOUTH, MA (WHDH) — Twin 9-year-old sisters from Plymouth returned home after police said their mother and her boyfriend kidnapped them and took them to Maine.

The girls, Je t’aime Valentine and Dasia Valentine, disappearance Wednesday set off a massive search.

Police said they were dropped off at their bus stop at 4 p.m. on Pilgrim Hill Road when their mother’s boyfriend grabbed them and took off.

Officials later found them safe in Lewiston, Maine over five hours later.

“It doesn’t appear they were harmed in any way but it does appear that they were forcibly taken,” said Chief Michael Botieri.

Plymouth Police said the girls’ mother does not have custody over them.

“We don’t think the girls have seen the mother in a few years,” Botieri added.

Officials returned the girls to their father’s custody.

The mother and her boyfriend are now under arrest in Maine.

