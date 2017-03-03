Mother, daughter, 2 others face human trafficking charges

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A mother and her adult daughter are among four people facing human trafficking charges in Massachusetts for allegedly forcing women to perform sex acts at massage parlors they owned.

Prosecutors say 48-year-old Jian Song; his wife, 50-year-old Feng Ling Liu; her daughter, 26-year-old Ting Ting Yin; and 52-year-old Shuzi Li all pleaded not guilty to of human trafficking, prostitution and money laundering charges at their arraignment Thursday in Hampden Superior Court.

Authorities say they brought as many as 10 women from New York to Massachusetts and forced them into a life of sexual servitude, requiring then to perform sex acts in exchange for money in massage parlors in western Massachusetts and Framingham.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)