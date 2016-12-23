Mother, daughter in critical condition after car goes into canal

Deerfield Beach, Florida (CNN) — A mother and her 3-year-old daughter are in critical condition after being rescued from an SUV.

Police in Broward County, Florida say a family of three crashed near I95 in Deerfield Beach.

Good Samaritans jumped into the water to try and rescue them.

The father was able to swim out of the vehicle safely but was unable to rescue his family.

The mother, who police say were driving, and the girl were taken to the hospital.

Southbound lanes were closed for two hours, but have since reopened.

