Mother exposed to carbon monoxide in Rhode Island home dies

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — A mother who was overcome by carbon monoxide in her Smithfield, Rhode Island, home has died.

Kristen Latour died Sunday at 2 p.m. as a result of the poisoning, Smithfield police said.

Latour and her three children, ages 7, 9 and 11, were rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being exposed to the carbon monoxide.

All four were found unconscious in the living room by the father, who had been working in the garage, officials said.

The children are said to be in stable condition and improving.

Fire officials found that all the carbon monoxide and smoke detectors in the home had been disabled.

According to investigators, the carbon monoxide built up from a malfunctioning heating system.

