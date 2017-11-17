Mother forces son to work on yards for free after being suspended from school

SHREVEPORT, La. (WHDH) — A boy was suspended from a Louisiana school and his mother decided to punish him in an unusual way: free yard work.

According to Fox 8, Demetris Payne posted a message offering her son’s free yard work services on a Facebook group named “South Bossier Online Yard Sale.”

The post reads:

“My son has been suspended for three days from school for discipline. He will do your lawn service, he will rake your yard, mow if you supply the mower, pick up trash, or wash your car for free. Maximum three hours. If anyone has a rake they would like to donate will be awesome.

Payne said she received several service requests and had to make a schedule for her son.

Payne’s son wasn’t suspended for long, returning to school on Tuesday. However, his mother warned, according to Fox 8, that he will “be out here until dark” if he finds himself in trouble once more.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)