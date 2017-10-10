Mother killed by drunken driver after visiting her premature babies in the hospital

(WHDH) – A California mother was headed home after visiting her newborn twin babies in an intensive care unit when she was killed by a drunk driver.

According to Fox News, 37-year-old Katie Evans was a mother of six who had recently given birth to the twin girls, who were born prematurely. She was hit head-on by a driver under the influence of what appears to be alcohol, police said.

The driver hit a curb and sideswiped another vehicle before crashing into Evans, the Santa Clarita Valley Signal reported.

Evans was just a mile away from her home.

The 22-year-old driver that killed Evans was detained on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI after police found four containers of alcohol in the vehicle. Further charges may be pending, police said.

Evans’ sister-in-law, Caralee, told People Magazine, “She was traveling home late at night after visiting her baby girls at the hospital … and she was hit. They said her body was thrown from the vehicle. It was pretty mangled.”

Following the tragedy, a YouCaring fundraiser page was set up to raise money for the family, which has so far raised more than $190,000.

