Mother loses ring finger during son’s T-ball practice

(WHDH) – A Tennessee mother was attending her son’s T-ball practice when her left ring finger got caught on a fence as she held onto it to jump down.

Chelsey Brown then looked at her hand, hoping that her wedding band had only cut her skin. Instead, she saw her finger was gone.

“When I hopped down, my finger just didn’t come with me,” Brown said to Fox News.

According to Fox News, Brown’s husband quickly put his shirt over the open wound to try and stop the bleeding, when a nurse also rushed over from a nearby baseball field.

Kyle, Brown’s husband, retrieved the finger, which was hanging on the fence by the ring. Brown was taken to a nearby hospital, then airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

The injury, Fox News reported, cleanly tore from the tendon attached to the finger from Brown’s elbow.

“The doctor took one look at it and was like, ‘There’s no way I could reattach this. Everything is just so shredded,’” said Brown to Fox News.

Doctors told her that, if they tried to reattach the finger, it would quickly die.

Brown said she has called for the park to fix gaps in the fence and has also begun trying to make others aware of potential dangers of holding onto something like a fence.

