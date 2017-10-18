Mother nearly dies when unborn child kicks hole through her womb

(WHDH) — Doctors say a woman almost died when her unborn child kicked while still inside of her and tore through her womb.

The New York Post reports that doctors were forced to conduct an emergency C-section after the baby’s legs penetrated the womb, leaving the mother bleeding and her baby at risk of contracting a deadly infection.

The mother, who was known as Zhang, was 35 weeks pregnant when she started experiencing pains in her stomach earlier this month, according to the newspaper.

After chalking it up to an upset stomach, the woman showed up at the emergency room at Peking University Shenzhen Hospital in China in serious condition. The hospital says doctors found the woman suffering from blood pressure, pulse and breathing complications.

Doctors say specialists conducted an ultrasound and found that the baby’s leg had “kicked through” the woman’s uterine wall and into the abdominal cavity.

The woman was rushed to the operating room so doctors could prevent internal bleeding and the possibility of the baby being stillborn.

The baby was safely delivered, but doctors found a 7-centimeter break in the woman’s womb. Doctors say the woman had a prior surgery to remove fibroids from her womb, which left a spot susceptible to damage.

Both the mother and baby are said to be doing well.

