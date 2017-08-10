Mother of 3-year-old charged with attempted murder following AMBER Alert

WORCESTER, MA (WHDH) - WORCESTER (WHDH) — An Amber Alert has been canceled for a missing 3-year-old girl from Worcester after she was found alive early Thursday morning.

Ella Abbott, 3, was reported missing, and an AMBER Alert was issued for her whereabouts, after she was taken by her mother Wednesday night.

Abbott was found along with her mother, Lee-Ann Abbott Rickheit, in a wooded area in Charlton behind a store on Stafford Street.

State Police said Rickheit took the girl at around 7:45 p.m. Wednesday and made threats to harm the child.

A search commenced for a blue 2007 Hyundai Sonata. The alert was canceled after 3 a.m. on Thursday.

According to State Police, Rickheit and Abbott were found in the car in the woods early Thursday morning. The car was running and the tailpipe had been stuffed with a clothing item. The two were either asleep or unconscious in the vehicle.

A trooper smashed the window and removed them from the car. Ambulances were called to the scene.

Abbott was conscious and alert and was taken to UMass Medical Center for examination. State Police say Abbott is reportedly doing well.

Rickheit was taken into police custody. She was transported to St. Vincent’s Hospital under police guard and will be arraigned in Dudley District Court Thursday on charges of attempted murder, assault and battery, and reckless endangerment.

