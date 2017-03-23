Mother of baby found in reservoir cooperating with police

HARWINTON, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a woman whose infant son was found dead in a bag in a reservoir is cooperating with authorities in the investigation.

State police said Thursday that the mother had come forward and spoken to detectives, and the child had been identified as a 1- to 2-week-old boy. Troopers said they were withholding the woman’s name, and no charges have been filed.

Authorities said the woman received medical care at a hospital, but did not elaborate. Police also said she is a Connecticut resident.

The baby’s remains were found Tuesday morning in a bag in a reservoir in Harwinton maintained by the Bristol Water Department. Water department employees discovered the body.

The medical examiner’s office is trying to determine the cause of the infant’s death.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)