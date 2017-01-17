Mother of Bella Bond due in court

BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman accused of helping dispose of her 2-year-old daughter’s body after her boyfriend allegedly killed the child is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

Rachelle Bond is charged with accessory after the fact in connection with the 2015 killing of her daughter, Bella Bond.

Bond is slated for an appearance in Suffolk Superior Court, where she is expected to file a motion to have the charges against her dropped.

Bond’s boyfriend, Michael McCarthy, is accused of killing the toddler.

The toddler became widely known as “Baby Doe” during the course of an investigation after her remains where found wrapped in a trash bag on a Deer Island beach in June of 2015.

Both Bond and McCarthy have pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

