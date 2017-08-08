Mother of boy found in a suitcase pleads guilty to child abuse

WORCESTER (WHDH) — The mother of a 5-year-old Fitchburg boy whose remains were found in a suitcase off I-190 pleaded guilty Tuesday to child abuse and two counts of reckless endangerment of a child.

Superior Court Judge Richard Tucker sentenced Elsa Oliver to a total of 7 ½ years of incarceration, 2 ½ years each for the three charges. The charges involved incidents with two of her three children, not Jeremiah Oliver, whose death was ruled a homicide.

Prosecutors said Oliver will not face charges in connection with the disappearance and death of her son Jeremiah Oliver.

Jeremiah was discovered missing in late 2013. His remains were found in April 2014 in Sterling.

His death remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

