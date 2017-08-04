Mother of texting suicide victim seeks $4.2M in wrongful death suit against Michelle Carter

(WHDH) — The mother of a teenager who committed suicide after Michelle Carter urged him to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to “get back in” a truck filled with toxic gas has filed a $4.2 million wrongful death lawsuit.

Carter was convicted of involuntary manslaughter in June and sentenced Thursday by a judge who said her final instruction to Conrad Roy III caused his death. Carter was 17 when Roy, who was 18, was found dead of carbon monoxide poisoning in July 2014.

A judge handed down a prison sentence of 2 and a half years, with 15 months to be served, but granted a stay until Carter’s appeals were exhausted.

Lynn Roy filed the suit in Norfolk District Court, claiming that Roy’s death has caused $4,224,000 in reasonably anticipated lost wages.

In dozens of text messages, Carter had urged Roy to follow through on his talk of taking his own life.

“The time is right and you are ready … just do it babe,” Carter wrote in a text the day he killed himself.

The sensational trial was closely watched on social media, in part because of the insistent tone of Carter’s text messages.

“You can’t think about it. You just have to do it,” Carter wrote in one text. “You said you were gonna do it. Like I don’t get why you aren’t.”

The judge called the case, which has garnered international attention, “a tragedy for two families.”

