BROCKTON, MA (WHDH) — A Pembroke woman will be arraigned after a fatal crash involving a car, SUV and dump truck in Brockton.

The crash happened near North Quincy Street around 2 p.m. when police said an Audi traveling north struck an SUV. Police said the SUV swerved into the southbound lane, causing a dump truck to flip on its side.

Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz said the truck, carrying 22 tons of dirt, landed 6 inches from a house. Cruz said the truck clipped the SUV, killing a woman inside.

Witnesses said the woman behind the wheel of the Audi got out of the car and walked away from the scene. She was found shortly after and interviewed by police. Cruz said they are investigating if she was under the influence.

The victim’s name has not been released but officials said she is from Bridgewater.

Chief Scott D. Benton of the Whitman Police Department said the woman was the mother of auxiliary officer Michael Combra.

“On behalf of the Whitman Police Department and the entire community of Whitman, I offer my sincere condolences to Officer Combra and his family during this extremely difficult time,” Chief Benton said. “Earlier this evening, I notified the department about what has occurred, and I have asked the members of our department to please keep Officer Combra and his family in their thoughts and prayers.”

