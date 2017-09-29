A mother in Pennsylvania is sending a powerful message about car seat safety after getting into a car crash with her two young children in the car.

Pictures of the crash show the car as a mangled mess, but thankfully, Jenna Rabberman’s baby and young toddler escaped without a scratch.

She wanted to remind parents to strap their kinds in the correct way every single time they get into the car.

“It’s very easy to get caught up in, ‘We’ve got to go, we’ve got to go,’ but take a moment, slow down, everything else can be replaced – the seats, the car, everything. My kids? No way,” said Rabberman.

She said paramedics credited her children’s safety to the car seats that were both rear-facing.

