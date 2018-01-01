CLAYSVILLE, PA (WHDH) — A Pennsylvania mother is filing a lawsuit, claiming her 10-year-old daughter is being bullied by her teachers.

The mother initially called her daughter’s math teacher back in 2015 to ask a question.

She said the teacher left a voicemail and forgot to hang up the phone as he spoke to two other teachers insulting the girl’s learning disability and her physical appearance.

This lawsuit filed against the McGuffey School District alleges that a Mr. Neundorf, Mrs. Papson and Mr. Wolf carried on a nasty conversation about the ten-year-old.

The girl’s mother also said her special education plan was terminated without parental consent.

“It was very difficult for me to tell my child, who has been bullied by her peers for years, that she was now being bullied by her teachers,” said Beth Suhon, the girl’s mother.

The girl has turner’s syndrome, which causes severe anxiety.

At least one of the teachers recorded in that voicemail reportedly still works at the school.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)