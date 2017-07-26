Mother sues United Airlines after infant son loses seat

A Hawaii mother who was forced to keep her toddler on her lap while flying from Houston to Boston is now suing United Airlines.

Shirley Yamaguchi says United sold her son’s seat to a standby passenger last month.

She said she brought up the problem to a flight attendant and she was ignored.

An apology was issued by United earlier this month, saying the problem occurred because the child’s boarding pass was not properly scanned.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)