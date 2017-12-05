Mother, two children struck in hit-and-run incident in Marblehead

MARBLEHEAD, MA (WHDH) - Police and emergency crews are responding to a hit-and-run crash in Marblehead.

The incident happened at the intersection of Pleasant and Bessom streets at around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, a mother and two children were in a crosswalk when they were hit by a truck that then fled the scene.

Authorities say the children have been evaluated and appear to be OK.

Police are currently searching for a suspect in connection with the crash. The suspect is reportedly a white man in his 40s driving a white pickup truck. He was last seen driving away on Pleasant Street.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News for continued updates as they become available.

