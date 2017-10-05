Mother who had just given birth to fourth child killed in Las Vegas shooting

(WHDH) – A young mother who had just given birth a few weeks ago is sadly one of the many victims who did not survive the mass shooting in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Fox 11 reports Rocio Guillen and her fiance Chris attended the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas to celebrate a friend’s birthday. When gunman Stephen Paddock opened fire onto the crowd, the couple managed to escape, but Rocio later died at the hospital.

Guillen had given birth to her fourth child just six weeks prior to the concert. Now her friends and family are raising money to help her four children, setting up drop off locations across Southern California to collect diapers, wipes and formula for the new baby.

The family also created a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral services.

