Motion for new trial denied in Owen Labrie case

The New Hampshire Supreme Court has denied a motion by Owen Labrie for a new trial after he cited ineffective counsel in his defense on sexual assault charges.

Labrie, of Tunbridge, Vermont, was acquitted in 2015 of raping a 15-year-old classmate the previous year as part of Senior Salute, a game of sexual conquest at St. Paul’s School in Concord. Eighteen at the time of his arrest, he was convicted of misdemeanor sexual assault and child endangerment and a felony computer charge requiring him to register as a sex offender for life.

The court determined that Labrie “failed to sustain his burden of showing that his trial counsels’ performance was constitutionally effective.”

Labrie’s attorney at the hearing, Robin Melone, argued the trial lawyers were ineffective because they failed to challenge the computer charge, which stems from a 1998 law targeting those who “knowingly utilizes a computer on-line service, internet service, or local bulletin board service” to lure a child for sex.

Melone said the charge is unsupported because emails Labrie exchanged with the girl never left the school’s intranet server, which is not an online or internet service.

The court ruled that “the defendant’s trial was comprised of highly experienced and prepared defense attorneys who, overall, made reasonable strategic and tactical decisions throughout the trial.”

