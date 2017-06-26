Motorcycle riders remember hero in Taunton stabbing

Kickstands were up on Sunday for a good cause.

Motorcycle riders were raising money for a scholarship fund in the name of George Heath. He is the New Bedford Voc. Tech teacher who turned into a hero last May at the Bertucci’s at the Taunton Galleria.

He intervened during a stabbing rampage and saved the life of waitress Sheena Savoy.

Ever since, Heath’s wife Rosemary, has been dedicated to keeping her husband’s name and memory alive.

“I’m going to be on his side til the day I die,” said Rosemary, “this is how I’m going to do it, I’m going to raise money to keep his name out there”

Among those at the fundraiser was Lieutenant Jim Creed, a Plymouth County sheriff who was off duty and at the restaurant as well. He put an end to the rampage by shooting and killing the suspect.

“As far as I’m concerned if George hadn’t stepped in I may not have had time to react, so to me,” said Creed, “George Heath is the hero.”

The motorcycle run was organized by Jared Henderson, Savoy’s cousin.

“I wanted to do this for George,” said Henderson. “He saved my cousin’s life. He was a teacher at Voc. Tech, I graduated Voc. Tech 20 years ago”

Savoy, who was pregnant at the time, has since had her baby girl and is still recovering from the tragic ordeal.

“Physically and mentally it broke her down,” said Henderson.

Heath’s wife says she was thrilled with the outpouring of support and organizers say they will make it a yearly event.

