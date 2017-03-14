Motorcyclist, 19, dies after colliding with car

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Police say a motorcyclist is dead after colliding with a vehicle in Colchester.

Officers were called to the scene around 4 p.m. Monday and found the 19-year-old face down in the roadway. Efforts to resuscitate the motorcyclist were unsuccessful.

Police say the vehicle was headed northbound when the motorcycle crossed into its lane after turned onto the road.

Police say the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The victim has not been identified.

