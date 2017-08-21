Motorcyclist dies after crashing into office building

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — Police say a Connecticut man has died after crashing his motorcycle into an office building.

Police say 23-year-old Anthony Caruso was found dead at the scene of Saturday night’s crash in Norwich.

Investigators say Caruso left the roadway and crashed into a building that houses attorneys’ offices.

Police say they are looking for witnesses. The investigation is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)