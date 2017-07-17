Motorcyclist dies after hitting utility pole

SPRAGUE, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut State Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he went off the side of the road and was thrown into a utility pole.

Police say 22-year-old Gregory Cruz of Norwich was riding west in Sprague late Sunday when he went off the road, hitting a curb. Cruz struck a utility pole as his motorcycle continued traveling off-road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police continue to investigate.

