Motorcyclist killed in collision with car on Route 1

FOXBOROUGH, MA (WHDH) - Massachusetts State Police say a motorcyclist was killed Friday morning in collision with a car on Route 1 in Foxborough.

Troopers responded around 9:30 a.m. to the northbound side of the highway at Maine Street for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and car.

Authorities say a 20-year-old Plainville woman traveling north struck a motorcyclist traveling south as she turned across the highway to enter a parking lot.

The motorcyclist, a 56-year-old man from Millis, was taken to Norwood Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending family notification.

The cause of the trash is under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2017 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)